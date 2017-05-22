Trump´s Saudi summit was ´show with no value´: Iranian President

TEHRAN: Iran´s newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani on Monday dismissed his US counterpart Donald Trump´s summit with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia this weekend as "just a show".

"The gathering in Saudi Arabia was just a show with no practical or political value of any kind," Rouhani said at a press conference.

In a jibe at the billion-dollar deals signed between Trump and the Saudi government, Rouhani said: "You can´t solve terrorism just by giving your people´s money to a superpower."

He said Friday´s election in Iran that saw Rouhani convincingly defeat hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi had been a message to the world that Tehran was ready for engagement.

"We wanted to tell the world that on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, we are ready to have interaction," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said during a visit to Jerusalem that Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons while also denouncing Tehran´s support for "terrorists".

"Most importantly the United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon -- never ever -- and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias," Trump said in remarks at Israeli President Reuven Rivlin´s residence.



"And it must cease immediately."

Trump´s remarks were his latest salvo against Iran since starting his first foreign trip after taking office.