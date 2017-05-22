Mon May 22, 2017
AFP
May 22, 2017

Trump says Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons

JERUSALEM: : US President Donald Trump said Monday during a visit to Jerusalem that Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons while also denouncing Tehran´s support for "terrorists".


"Most importantly the United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon -- never ever -- and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias," Trump said in remarks at Israeli President Reuven Rivlin´s residence.


"And it must cease immediately."

Trump´s remarks were his latest salvo against Iran since starting his first foreign trip after taking office.


On the first leg of his trip in Saudi Arabia, Trump lashed out at Iran, accusing it of fuelling "the fires of sectarian conflict and terror" and calling for its international isolation.


Trump arrived in Tel Aviv earlier Monday and is due to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.


He will meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday as he seeks ways to restart moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.


His criticism of Iran was sure to find a welcome audience among Israeli leaders who consider the Islamic republic their arch-enemy.

