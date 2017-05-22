Gen. Raheel dines with Saudi Prince, Trump’s son-in-law at Islamic summit

RIYADH: Pakistan’s former army chief General Raheel Sharif remained the centre of attention at US-Arab Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia.

General Raheel Sharif, who is also head of Saudi-led Islamic military alliance, attended the conference where the heads of states including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed their views on terrorism and extremism.

In a photo being circulated on twitter, General Raheel is seen sitting with US President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Saudi Crown Prince and Defence Minister Muhammad Bin Salman, where they also dined together.