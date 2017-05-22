Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 22, 2017

Share

Pakistan issues NoC to Raheel Sharif for Saudi alliance

Pakistan issues NoC to Raheel Sharif for Saudi alliance
Read More

Pakistan allows Raheel Sharif to head Saudi alliance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government has formally permitted ex-army chief Gen Raheel Sharif (retd) to...

Read More
Advertisement

Gen. Raheel dines with Saudi Prince, Trump’s son-in-law at Islamic summit

Gen. Raheel dines with Saudi Prince, Trump’s son-in-law at Islamic summit

RIYADH: Pakistan’s former army chief General Raheel Sharif remained the centre of attention at US-Arab Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia.

General Raheel Sharif, who is also head of Saudi-led Islamic military alliance, attended the conference where the heads of states including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed their views on terrorism and extremism.

In a photo being circulated on twitter, General Raheel is seen sitting with US President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Saudi Crown Prince and Defence Minister Muhammad Bin Salman, where they also dined together.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump´s Saudi summit was ´show with no value´: Iranian President

Trump´s Saudi summit was ´show with no value´: Iranian President
Trump says Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons

Trump says Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons
China’s stance unchanged on India’s entry into NSG

China’s stance unchanged on India’s entry into NSG
Iran accuses U.S. of

Iran accuses U.S. of "Iranophobia"
Load More load more

More on this