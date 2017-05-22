FC recovers huge cache of arms near Quetta: ISPR

QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) on Saturday seized a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives during a search operation in the outskirt of Quetta.

An ISPR statement said the arms, ammunition and explosives were hidden underground in Gahi Khan Chowk, located on the outskirts of Quetta.

The seized weapons included five locally-made IEDs, 1 RPG-7, 503 hand-grenades, two riffles, 19 fuses, 22 RPG-7 rockets and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The statement said that terrorists wanted to use these weapons and arms to carry out a major terrorist attack in Quetta.