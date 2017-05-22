Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

FC recovers huge cache of arms near Quetta: ISPR

FC recovers huge cache of arms near Quetta: ISPR

QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) on Saturday seized a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives during a search operation in the outskirt of Quetta.

An ISPR statement said the arms, ammunition and explosives were hidden underground in Gahi Khan Chowk, located on the outskirts of Quetta.

The seized weapons included five locally-made IEDs, 1 RPG-7, 503 hand-grenades, two riffles, 19 fuses, 22 RPG-7 rockets and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The statement said that terrorists wanted to use these weapons and arms to carry out a major terrorist attack in Quetta.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

No compromise on national interest: Nisar
Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report
Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced
Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight
Load More load more

More on this