Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 12, 2017

Court allows Geo News to air Ehsanullah Ehsan’s interview

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday accepted the IMC's application and allowed the Geo News TV to broadcast Ehsanhullah Ehsan’s interview.

IHC’ Justice Aamir Farooq issued the nine-page verdict, declaring the Pemra order as null and void in which the media watchdog had stopped airing the former TTP spokesman’s exclusive interview.

Obeying the orders, Geo News did not air the exclusive interview and approached the court.

In an application, Pemra was offered to edit the interview but the media regulator declined. The court was informed that the interview had been recorded in cooperation with the ISPR.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued the order against airing of Ehsan’s interview last month after promo of the interview was aired on Geo News.

In a press release, Pemra had said that the law did not allow airing of such interviews.

In This Story

More on this