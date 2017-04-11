Rangers kill seven terrorists in Karachi

KARACHI: At least seven terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with Rangers in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, the spokesman for the paramilitary force said.

According to the spokesman, over intelligence report about the presence of terrorists in the area, Rangers launched targeted action in Shah Latif Town where they came under fire, which was retaliated.

At least seven terrorists affiliated to proscribed outfit were killed in the shootout.

One Rangers personnel also sustained injuries.

The spokesman said militants were planning major terror activity in the area.

Rangers have cordoned off entire area and called in more force as some of the militants managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness.

Huge cache of arms and explosives are recovered from the site where shootout took place.