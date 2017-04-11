Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rangers kill seven terrorists in Karachi

Rangers kill seven terrorists in Karachi

KARACHI: At least seven terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with Rangers in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, the spokesman for the paramilitary force said.

According to the spokesman, over intelligence report about the presence of terrorists in the area, Rangers launched targeted action in Shah Latif Town where they came under fire, which was retaliated.

At least seven terrorists affiliated to proscribed outfit were killed in the shootout.

One Rangers personnel also sustained injuries.

The spokesman said militants were planning major terror activity in the area.

Rangers have cordoned off entire area and called in more force as some of the militants managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness.

Huge cache of arms and explosives are recovered from the site where shootout took place.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Karachi
Advertisement

More From National

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C
CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads

CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads
Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz

Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz
Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence

Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence
Load More load more

More on this