Tue April 11, 2017
National

Web Desk
February 19, 2017

Punjab: CTD kills five ‘terrorists’ in Layyah

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have killed five terrorists in a shootout in Layyah district of Punjab.

Three suspects managed to flee during the operation that was carried out on a tip off, according to Geo News.

Arms, ammunition and maps were recovered from the possession of the suspects, the CTD said.

Officials source said the suspects were affiliated with banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group and were planning to carry out an act of terrorism on Sunday. Identities of the deceased were yet to be known. The bodies were being shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

    Punjab
    Lahore
    Layyah
    Sehwan
