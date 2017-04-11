Islamabad United defeat Peshawar Zalmi in PSL match

SHARJAH: Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the twentieth T20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The defending champions achieved the target of 137-run on the last ball of the last over. Dwayne Smith led United to last ball victory with his 72 off 59 which included four huge sixes and six 4s.

Being sent into bat, Peshawar Zalmi batsmen could not resist against accurate bowling by Islamabad United pacers Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Mohammad Irfan and spinner Shadab Khan.

No Zalmi batsman could reach 30-run mark and they were restricted to a low total of 136. The main scorers for Peshawar Zalmi were Eoin Morgan (28), Wahab Riaz (23) and captain Darren Sammy (20).

For Islamabad United, Sami captured three for 26 while Rumman and Shadab claimed two wickets each.

Islamabad United made three changes while Peshawar Zalmi were unchanged.