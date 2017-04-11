Security forces arrest brothers of Lahore blast facilitator

BAJAUR AGENCY: Security forces conducted a vital operation on Saturday and arrested brothers of the alleged facilitator of the Lahore bomb blast.

According to details, the operation was conducted in Tehsil Mohmand in which two brothers of the alleged facilitator of the Lahore bomb blast incident were arrested.

The operation comes in the wake of security forces' operation across the country against terrorists and militants after the ghastly Sehwan Sharif terrorist attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which killed more than 80 people and injured scores.

One day after the attack, security forces killed 100 terrorists within Pakistan and reportedly pounded hideouts and terrorist camps in Afghanistan. Pakistan claimed that Afghan soil was used to conduct terrorist attacks in the country.

A protest was being staged by drug dealers against the Drug Act introduced by the Punjab Government and hundreds of people were present there when the bomb blast rip through the crowd, killing scores of people.