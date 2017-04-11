Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Security forces arrest brothers of Lahore blast facilitator

Security forces arrest brothers of Lahore blast facilitator

BAJAUR AGENCY: Security forces conducted a vital operation on Saturday and arrested brothers of the alleged facilitator of the Lahore bomb blast.

According to details, the operation was conducted in Tehsil Mohmand in which two brothers of the alleged facilitator of the Lahore bomb blast incident were arrested.

The operation comes in the wake of security forces' operation across the country against terrorists and militants after the ghastly Sehwan Sharif terrorist attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which killed more than 80 people and injured scores.

One day after the attack, security forces killed 100 terrorists within Pakistan and reportedly pounded hideouts and terrorist camps in Afghanistan. Pakistan claimed that Afghan soil was used to conduct terrorist attacks in the country.

A protest was being staged by drug dealers against the Drug Act introduced by the Punjab Government and hundreds of people were present there when the bomb blast rip through the crowd, killing scores of people. 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C
CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads

CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads
Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz

Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz
Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence

Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence
Load More load more

More on this