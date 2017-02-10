DUBAI: Islamabad United decimated Peshawar Zalmi in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League on Thursday, sending a clear message to the other three opponents that the defending champions mean business.

Peshawar Zalmi looked to be in the driving seat at the end of the first innings, when they handed a daunting target of 191 runs to Islamabad United. Kamran Akmal's 88 from 48 balls which included six towering 6s and an equal number of 4s, proved to be devastating for Islamabad United. DJ Malan also chipped in and it looked like Zalmi would register an emphatic win. However, DJ Malan fell and Akmal found no other to stand ground with him.

Shane Watson's fiery spell in which the Australian notched four wickets, including two quick ones, were enough to engineer a Peshawar Zalmi collapse. Much was expected from Shahid Afridi and once again, the once-swashbuckling all-rounder did not disappoint at disappointing Peshawar fans. Sami and Irfan were economical and on point, picking up four wickets collectively from their eight overs and giving away just 43 runs.

Worrying signs for Islamabad United were the rusty Saeed Ajmal, Ammad Butt and Imran Khalid, who all went for expensive runs and did not take even a single wicket, save for Saeed Ajmal.

When Islamabad United came out to bat, much was expected from Sharjeel Khan who misread a delivery totally from Hasan Ali and was out leg before wicket. In stepped Brad Haddin at number three and from there on, the match was Islamabad United's for the taking. Haddin rained sixes on Peshawar Zalmi's bowling attack, his straight bat connecting with the ball with precision and perfect timing. Smith made a cautious 55 from 49 deliveries, chipping in with more fours than sixes.

Shane Watson performed yet again with the bat as well, hitting a mesmerising 26 runs from 13 deliveries which included two 4s and two 6s. In the end, Islamabad United cruised to a comfortable and decisive seven-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi have plenty to worry about since its bowling attack seemed to feeble to defend a formidable target such as 190 runs. Shahid Afridi and Junaid Khan were sufficiently punished by Brad Haddin, who seemed to enjoy hitting both bowlers out of the park.

Islamabad United need not worry much about its standing in the PSL--its pace duo consisting of Irfan and Sami have the ability to restrict batsmen and take wickets as well. Shane Watson seems to be the trump card for team United--if the Aussie keeps on performing with both the bat and the ball like he did in the PSL opener, then the defending champions will most likely cruise through the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi needs to pick up the pieces and move on. Kamran Akmal played a stellar knock but other than that, the team lacks dependable batsmen. Shahid Afridi needs to get his act together and pull up his socks for the remaining fixtures, if the teams wants a shot at the trophy. However, much worrying for the men in yellow is the fact that they lack quality bowlers who can restrict batsmen. Junaid Khan was not at all accurate and Afridi was target practice for the Islamabad United batsmen. Not every time will this team be able to post a mammoth total such as 190 on the scoreboard hence Zalmi bowlers have to push the envelope to register better performances.

All in all, Misbah-ul-Haq can consider himself lucky as for once in his career it seems like the 42-year-old does not need to do much for the team that he is leading.

