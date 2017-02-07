LONDON: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight en route to Heathrow from Lahore was diverted to Stansted airport over security threat.

The flight PK-757 was diverted following reports of a disruptive passenger on board. Military jets escorted the plane after entering UK airspace.

The plane landed safely shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

British media quoted a spokesman for Essex Police, saying that officers were at the scene, however, the incident was not being treated as a hijack or terrorist situation.

The aircraft is likely to continue its journey onwards to Heathrow pending inquiries that the police are making into the individual on the aircraft.

Officials are scanning passengers, their luggage, besides sweeping the plane for any suspicious thing.

