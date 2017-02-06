DUBAI: The trophy for the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was unveiled on Monday in Dubai by PSL Chairman Najam Sethi, all five captains of the participating teams and the franchise owners.

A press conference was held during which the trophy was revealed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chairman Najam Sehti, while holding a press conference, promised viewers more exciting matches than the previous edition, this time around.

The PSL 2nd edition 'Trophy' dazzles with the innovative crystal fine rocks by using over 50,000 double pointed crystals. Sitting on the pinnacle is the Shooting Star, a multi-faceted crystal sculpture made with precision cut technology.

The PCB took inspiration from the galaxy to craft the sparkling Pakistan Super League second edition trophy. According to the PCB, it took them a total of four months to craft it--from renderings to mocks and finally, the trophy in its final state.

The PSL kicks off on Febrary 9 with a grand opening ceremony, followed by a match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Chairman PSL Najam Sethi had earlier announced that the final of the PSL would take place in Lahore.

