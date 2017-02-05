Shahid Afridi may have mended fences with former cricket legend Javed Miandad but the star all-rounder now seems to have angered former skipper Imran Khan with his remarks about PTI’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lala, who happens to be a big admirer of Pakistan’s only World Cup winning captain, recently said Imran Khan didn’t live up to his expectations as far as development work in the country’s northwestern province is concerned.

When asked to respond to Afridi’s remarks in an interview with a private television channel, Imran Khan laughed off the criticism and went on to question former’s understanding of “actual development”.

"Maybe Shahid Afridi has no idea what actual work is supposed to be,” Khan said and then explained that he thinks actual development means spending on human development instead of showing off mega projects. He said the “mega projects” are also a source of corruption.

