KARACHI: Donald Trump's executive order to ban people from seven Muslim countries and to build a wall along Mexico have received criticism from all over the world including leaders of some European countries.

The executive order halts the flow of all refugees into the United States for 120 days, places an indefinite suspension on those coming from Syria and bans for three months residents coming seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The social media took the lead in condemning these controversial orders from the US President with #MuslimBan and #NoBanNoWall been the top trends on Twitter since the orders were issues.

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister who earlier welcomed Syrian refugees in his country expressed support to those affected due to ban.

#WelcomeToCanada, Justin tweeted.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Notables like Mark Zuckerberg, Sophia Bush, George Takei and Kal Penn denounced Trump in posts to social media, calling it everything from “shameful” to “evil” to “heartless.”

Organising on social media under the hashtag #MuslimBan, Americans also gathered at the airports to protest Trump's ban on Muslim immigrants.

#MuslimBan Tweets

A beautiful sight of the #MuslimBan protest at JFK pic.twitter.com/xuhOjdpvdh — Black Marvel Girl (@BlackMarvelGirl) January 29, 2017

