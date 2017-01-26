BOLTON: Faryal Makhdoom, the wife of Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, claimed that she did not snub the wedding of her brother-in-law Haroon Khan but insisted that she and her daughter were not invited to it.

Haroon Khan, Amir's younger brother and also a professional boxer, had gotten married in Bolton FC's Macron Stadium on Saturday. Haroon hosted 1,000 people for the lavish bash but the absence of his elder brother Amir Khan and wife Faryal made headlines around the world. Haroon had stated that he was 'bitterly disappointed' that Amir had not attended his wedding and didn't even send a congratulations message.

However, Amir Khan's wife Faryal claimed in a couple of Snapchat messages that she had not snubbed the wedding but instead, Haroon had not invited her or Amir's daughter.

She posted on Snapchat: 'Everyone's been asking why I didn't attend Amir's brother's wedding. I kept quiet. But the truth is AMIR'S wife and child were not invited. Or even included in the celebrations. They could have at least tried," she said.

Faryal and Amir's in-laws have been embroiled in a public spat over the past few months, ever since she claimed that Amir's family had bullied and abused her. Amir Khan's father had rejected all her allegations and claimed that Faryal was 'evil'. The whole dispute had begun after Faryal had posted pictures of her on social media in which she seemed to be 'semi nude'.

