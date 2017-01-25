South African spinner Imran Tahir has been reprimanded for displaying a personal message without seeking prior approval from his home as well as the ICC during the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Sunday, said the International Cricket Council on its website.

Pakistan-born South African spinner Imran Tahir paid tribute to Junaid Jamshed as he celebrated his wicked against Sri Lanka.

Tahir celebrated his wicket by lifting his shirt to show a portrait of former Pakistani singer-turned evangelist printed on his undershirt.

"Tahir admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC and, as such, there was no need for a formal adjudication," said the statement.

Junaid Jamshed, the former Vital Sign frontman, was killed in an air crash last month in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ s Havelian.

All 48 people on board were killed when a PIA flight from Gilgit to Islamabad crashed in mountains.









0



0







Imran Tahir reprimanded for displaying Junaid Jamshed picture was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181688-Imran-Tahir-reprimanded-for-displaying-Junaid-Jamshed-picture/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran Tahir reprimanded for displaying Junaid Jamshed picture" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181688-Imran-Tahir-reprimanded-for-displaying-Junaid-Jamshed-picture.