MULTAN: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the metro bus service in Multan on Tuesday, taking swipe at political opponents and promising more development in the days to come.

Addressing an event held to mark the inauguration of the metro bus service in Multan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the fare of a metro bus service was only Rs 20. He said that the revenue received from the service was much lesser than the amount spent on it to make it functional. He said that one should understand the difficulties the poor was undergoing in Multan.

During his speech, he promised more development for Multan as well as all over Pakistan. "We will make Multan a more beautiful city Insha Allah," he said to cheering supporters.

Nawaz took aim at his opponents, PTI, when he claimed that those who were promising a new Pakistan had failed to deliver.

"Where is the Naya Pakistan that was being promised? I am unable to see it," said the Prime Minister. "Those who cannot understand progress are standing in its way and trying their best to be an obstacle in development," he added.

He said that those who were hurling abuses and allegations at him should first take a look at themselves.

"Those who are abusing and taking part in dharnas should first see what they themselves are doing," he said. "The day is not far when their own secrets and actions will be exposed in front of the whole world," he added.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that 10,000 MW electricity would enter the country's system this year. He promised the government would end load-shedding by 2018 and claimed that factories that would supply power were being set up all over Pakistan to provide electricity to the masses.

Nawaz also spoke about other motorways and projects in the pipeline, promising the people greater development in the near future.

"This is for the very first time that all four provinces of Pakistan are being joined together," he said. "There is a network of roads being set up in Balochistan while power projects are being installed in Hub and Karachi's Port Qasim," he added.

He promised a health scheme for the impoverished people of Pakistan, claiming that the scheme would be made available to the whole country. Nawaz assured the people that once the health scheme was launched, it would ensure that parents would not have to withdraw their children from schools or sell off their assets to ensure their children are provided adequate medical treatment.

