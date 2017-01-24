MULTAN: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated Multan Metro Bus project.

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif were also present at the occasion.

The project has been completed at a cost of over Rs 28 billion. The route of metro bus service is from Bahauddin Zakariya University to Chowk Kumharanwala. There are 21 stations and one under pass on the route of bus service.

Project Director Sabir Sadozai said the it has enhanced the beauty the city. He termed Multan Metro Bus project better than Lahore and Islamabad.

Ninety seven thousand commuters are likely to avail the facility daily.

