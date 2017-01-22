ISLAMABAD: A Special Security Division for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been established and a notification in this regard has been issued by the Interior Ministry.

The security division, assigned with the duty of protecting projects under the CPEC and the Chinese workers, will comprise of nine army battalions and six civil wings having 13,700 personnel, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

After requisition from the provinces, deployment order shall be issued by the Ministry of Interior, an official of the Planning Division told the state radio service.

The Chinese government is satisfied with the security arrangement of the CPEC and the same was conveyed to the Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa by the Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong in a meeting last week.

