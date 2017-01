WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told the CIA Saturday it had his fervent support as he paid a visit to mend fences after publicly rejecting its assessment that Russia tried to help him win the US election.

"I am with you 1,000 percent," Trump said in a short address to CIA staff after his visit to the agency headquarters in Virginia.

