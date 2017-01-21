NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, after release of Indian soldier by Pakistan Army, has expressed hope that New Delhi would also reciprocate and make arrangements for the release of Pakistani prisoners.

In a statement, Abdul Basit remarked that handing over of Indian soldier Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan by Pakistan on humanitarian grounds would be appreciated and India would also make arrangements to free 33 Pakistani prisoners languish in different Indian jails.

The diplomat said 33 prisoners have completed their prison term and their citizenship has also been confirmed by the Pakistani High Commission.

According to the ISPR, a soldier of the Indian Army was handed back to the Indian authorities after he willfully crossed over into Pakistani territory on September 29 last year.

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan left his post unattended and ventured in Pakistani territory from occupied Kashmir.

The ISPR claimed that the soldier had deserted his post due to 'grievances of maltreatment' against his superiors.

He was handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wahga border.

