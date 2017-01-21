KARACHI: The elder daughter of former prime minister slain Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has asked Imdad Pitafi, Sindh Minister for Works to extend apology to Functional League lawmaker Nusrat Sehr Abbasi over his remarks he made at the floor of the assembly.

In a reply to the tweet of PPP leader Nafisa Shah on Saturday, Bakhtawar said, “The behaviour of Pitafi was absolutely unacceptable. It is against the ethics of our party that has been led by the strongest of the women.”

Nafisa Shah in his tweet had said, “MPA Imdad Pitafi's derogatory remarks against Nusrat Abbasi in Sindh Assembly are unacceptable. He must be made to apologise on the floor of the house to Abbasi.”

— Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) January 21, 2017

Imdad Pitafi sparked criticism for his remarks in Sindh Assembly, which were seen by many as innuendo, while responding to a question posed by Functional League lawmaker Sehr Abbasi during a question and answer session.

Meanwhile, talking to Geo News today, Pitafi said he extends apology to Abbasi over his remarks, adding that he would visit her house personally for apology.

On this Sehr demanded PPP leadership force Pitafi to resign. She also remanded that the assembly membership of PPP lawmaker be revoked.

Nusrat Abbasi said, “I will challenge Pitafi at every forum and initiate legal action against him.”

