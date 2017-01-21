DUBAI: A crowd of around 15,000 watched Afghanistan trounce Ireland by 10 wickets in the Desert Twenty20 final on Friday, confirming their status as the kings of Associate cricket.

Ireland were bowled out for a meagre 71 in the 14th over before Mohammad Shahzad (52 not out) and Nawroz Mangal (17 not out) knocked off the runs in just 7.5 overs.

The game was a special send-off for Mangal who played his last game for the Afghan team.

He was skipper when Afghanistan gained ODI status and qualified for the 2010 World Twenty20.

