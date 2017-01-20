KARACHI: Eminent lawyer Asma Jahangir on Friday called on Federal Ombudsman to take notice of what she said harassment of a Sindh Assembly lawmaker Nusrat Sehr Abbasi by a provincial minister.

PPP leader and Minister for Works Imdad Pitafi sparked criticism for his remarks in Sindh Assembly, which were seen by many as innuendo, while responding to a question posed by Functional League lawmaker Sehr Abbasi during a question and answer session .

Asma Jahangir said nobody would dare use such language if one loses his seat.

The minister had asked the female lawmaker to “come to my chamber” to listen to answer in the English language, when the latter ridiculed him for his language skills.

MQM and PML-F lawmakers criticized the minister for using inappropriate language. Deputy speaker Shehla Raza also faced criticism for not being able to prevent the minister from using derogatory language against a female lawmaker.

