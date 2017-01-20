RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday told Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Abdullah Marzouk Al – zahrani Pakistan Army holds the defence of the Kingdom at par with its own, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Mr Abdullah Marzouk Al – zahrani, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today," said the statement.

It said issues of bilateral relations including defence and training cooperation remained focus of the discussion. "COAS reassured the Ambassador that Pakistan Army holds the defence of KSA at par with its own, the statement noted.

0



0







Pakistan Army holds defence of Saudi Arabia at par with its own: Gen Bajwa was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180557-Pakistan-Army-holds-defence-of-Saudi-Arabia-at-par-with-its-own-Gen-Bajwa/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan Army holds defence of Saudi Arabia at par with its own: Gen Bajwa" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180557-Pakistan-Army-holds-defence-of-Saudi-Arabia-at-par-with-its-own-Gen-Bajwa.