QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti narrowly escaped helicopter crash during relief and rescue operation in the snow hit areas in Kalat on Friday.

The provincial home minister and crew members are safe after emergency landing of the helicopter.

Bugti was on a mission to personally monitor the relief and rescue operation in the snow hit areas when the hydraulic system of the helicopter failed.

Reports said the pilot using his expertise landed the helicopter safely. There were seven people including the minister and crew members on board and all remained unhurt.

