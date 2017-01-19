LONDON: Six British nationals have been killed and several more injured in a road crash in Saudi Arabia, Britain´s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"We are supporting the families of six British people who have sadly died following a road accident in Saudi Arabia," a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

"We are also helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash," she said, without specifying how many.

Glasgow Central Mosque released a statement naming two of the victims as Glasgow couple Mohammad Aslam and Talat Aslam, who have five children, saying they had just completed Umra.

They "were travelling in a minibus" to Madina, it said, adding: "Four members of another family from Manchester were also killed in the tragedy".

Every year, millions of Muslims flock to Makka and Madina to carry out the annual Hajj pilgrimage or the Umra.

Last year, more than 2,000 worshippers performing Hajj were crushed to death in Makka, in the worst disaster ever to strike the annual ritual.

