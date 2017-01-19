ISLAMABAD: Details of the property bought in the name of Maryam Nawaz were submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after hearings pertaining to the Prime Minister's disqualification case pertaining to the Panama Leaks, resumed on Thursday.

According to details, the documents submitted in court on Thursday included legal papers related to the property as well as the date of purchase. The Panama Leaks case was heard by the larger five-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the bench included Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ejaz-ul-Hasan.

During the proceedings, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked whether Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had purchased the property using the name of his daughter? The Prime Minister's attorney, Masood Khan said that the premier had bought the property in his daughter's name. He stated that when Maryam had paid the full price of the property, then the ownership had transferred to her.

Advocate Shahid Hamid had submitted the documents pertaining to the property at the Supreme Court.

