ISLMABAD: The prime minister on Tuesday has sought immunity from the Supreme Court under the Article 248 of the Constitution in the Panama Leaks case.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, resumed hearing in the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami Muslim League.

