ISLAMABAD :Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz says that terrorism is a common enemy that can only be effectively countered through coordinated efforts carried out in a spirit of mutual trust.

He said this while signing the condolence book opened by Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad on Monday.

The Adviser conveyed that the government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the loss of precious lives in the three terrorist attacks that took place in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand last week.

Sartaj Aziz reiterated Pakistan's cooperation to the government and people of Afghanistan in fighting this menace.

