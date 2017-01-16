KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari would attend the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump, Geo News reported Monday.

The TV reported that former president of Pakistan arrived in the Dubai on Sunday and will travel to US on the January 17th.

The sources said Zardari would also attend the outgoing President Obama’s luncheon on February 2.

According to Reuters , Dozens of activist groups plan to protest the Jan. 20 inauguration of the New York real estate developer, whose supporters are counting on him to fulfill a host of controversial campaign promises including building a wall on the Mexican border and deporting millions of illegal immigrants.

Police expect some 900,000 people to flood Washington for the inauguration ceremony, which includes a parade from the U.S. Capitol to the White House along streets thronged with onlookers.

