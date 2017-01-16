ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan on Monday stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lost all moral authority to govern, claiming that the premier and his family had failed to show the money trail behind the expensive London flats.

"When a Prime Minister is beset with allegations and loses the moral authority to govern, then he cannot govern the country," said Imran. The PTI chief further said that a democratic leader rules a nation based on his standing and image with the public whereas only a dictator governs through the use of power.

The PTI chief also said that according to the documents shown by the ICIJ, Maryam Nawaz was the owner of the London flats.

"If Maryam is the owner of the flats, then it means that the amount spent in millions to purchase the expensive flats belong to Nawaz Sharif, since she was not wealthy at the time of the purchase," said Imran.

Imran Khan also said that if it is proven that Maryam was the beneficiary owner of the London flats, then the letter from the Qatari prince submitted in the Panama Leaks case will lose all credibility and will be deemed fake.

"Before 2016, the Sharif family never claimed that they owned the London flats," alleged Imran.

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that during the Panama Leaks proceedings held today at the Supreme Court, half of the court was asleep as the Prime Minister's attorney's arguments.

"For the firs time in my life, I witnessed Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed snoring," claimed Imran.

