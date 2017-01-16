Panama Leaks: PM’s counsel argues on disqualification clauses

ISLAMABAD: The PM's counsel on Monday continued his arguments in the Panama Leaks case on the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution that pertains to the disqualification of a lawmaker on the ground that he is no more ‘sadiq’ (truthful) and ‘ameen’ (righteous).

The PM's lawyer contended that former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was disqualified in the contempt of court case and in all such cases disqualification was declared only after the evidences were recorded.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, resumed hearing of the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami and the Awami Muslim League seeking probe into the PanamaLeaks and disqualification of the prime minister for “lying” on the floor of parliament.



Justice Khosa asked Makhdoom Ali Khan as to how long will he take to conclude his arguments, to this he replied he would complete his comments on Articles 62 and 63 today.

He added that he will also talk about contradictions in PM's speeches, Maryam Safdar's dependence issue and the court's jurisdiction.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh remarked that in dual nationality cases, the apex court itself took decisions. On this, Makhdoom Ali Khan said such decisions were made because Article 63 (1 c) clearly stated that a member will stand disqualified and cease to be a citizen of Pakistan if he acquired the citizenship of a another state.

On Friday too, the PM’s counsel had submitted that his client could not be disqualified by any court without a judicial declaration. He referred to dozens of citations saying that there was a procedure available in the law and the Constitution for qualification and disqualification and Article 62(1)(f) described this procedure. He submitted that after the 18th Amendment, Article 62(1)(f) had been added under which disqualification of a parliamentarian required a court declaration.



After the hearing was adjourned till Tuesday, PTI chief Imran Khan said the prime minister is now hiding behind privileges, however he had said that he will present himself for accountability. The BBC report has exposed their lies. The PM rules on moral authority and Nawaz Sharif has lost all the morality.

