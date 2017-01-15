KARACHI: The current situation of Wazir Mansion, the birthplace of Quaid-e-Azam, shows the importance the ruling elite gives to the heritage of immense national significance.

Located in the old city area on a main street in Kharadar, the Mansion is surrounded by ankle-high water rainwater after the city received intermittent rainfall during the past two days.

The rain that started in Karachi on Friday afternoon continued on Saturday too turning the city into a mess of cesspools.

While the City Mayor and Sindh Government engaged in blame game, the heritage building should have been above any such tug of war and both of them must have had taken measures to save it from ruining.

But a visit to the Quaid's birthplace can tell you the dilapidated condition the Wazir Mansion is currently in.



A citizen Abdullah, who lives nearby told that this is nothing new here, today it is rainwater tomorrow it would be sewage dump on the streets. We have to wade through sewage water every other day. He blamed this on lack of planning on part of the government.

Pictures credit: Moeenuddin

