MULTAN: A Japanese citizen died after falling from roof of a hotel in Multan, police said on Thursday.
The police are investigating the matter as attempted suicide. The CCTV footage of the hotel showed that the deceased was going to the roof around 3:00 am and a letter was also found form his room in which he had mentioned intent to commit suicide due to family disputes.
The man was working on a project in Dera Ghazi Khan, police said. The dead body has been shifted to the Nishter Hospital mortuary.