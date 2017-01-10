HYDERABAD: Police have recovered dead bodies five peoples including three minor children from a house in Hyderabad.

Police said the bodies were recovered from a house in Pathan Colony area. It is said that all the members of the family died after consuming toxic substance.

The minor children are aged between 2-5 years.

The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital for legal formalities.

SSP Irfan Baloch said police was investigating whether the family was poisoned to death or committed suicide.

