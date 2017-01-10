ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday remarked that the Prime Minister's speech in the parliament and his link to the Panama Leaks scandal were two separate matters and should not be linked together.

Hearing for the Panama Leaks case resumed on Tuesday as PTI lawyer Naeem Bukhari presented his justification that there was conflict in the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his son Hussain Nawaz.

Naeem Bukhari argued that there was evidence on record against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the form of Ishaq Dar's affidavit in which he had accepted that he had laundered money for him. However, the court advised him to refrain from bringing Dar into the matter and stay focused on the London flats.

"What is the point of bringing in Ishaq Dar? Is he among the respondents?" he asked. "Explain why NAB should have filed an appeal in the Hudaibya case."

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took back his words from the day before, when he had remarked about Article 62 and 63. He stated that he should not have given an observation regarding the matter.

The Supreme Court also stated that it could not investigate and then hand out verdicts like a trial court.

"We have taken oath to uphold the constitution. We are not a trial court," said the bench.

Justice Ejaz Afzal stated that disqualifying the Prime Minister of Pakistan over assumptions will set a very dangerous precedent.

Hearing of the case was adjourned till January 11, 2017.

