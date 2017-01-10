ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties in the National Assembly have sought briefing from the government over the performance of military courts during the past two years.

The government has invited the political parties for consultation on the revival of military courts.

On Monday, the federal government decided to start consultations with parliamentary groups in the national legislatures to re-establish the military courts in different parts of the country to carry out trials of hardcore terrorists.

The meeting, attended by top civilian and military brass, emphasised that military courts have played an extremely important role at a very crucial juncture of action against extremism and terrorism and translated the actions under the Operation Zarb-e-Azb to meaningful and tangible national gains.

The Speaker National Assembly chaired the consultative meeting with the parties, during which the government was asked to brief the Opposition on the military courts, National Action Plan (NAP) and other issues related to war on terror.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PML-N had promised to introduce improvements in judicial system as it has failed to provide justice. There's has been no step taken in this regard, he added.

The Leader of Opposition in NA, Khursheed Shah said we have consensus on military courts issue and that the government must brief us on the status of NAP and Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The NA Speaker later informed that another meeting had been scheduled on January 17 to mull over the matter.

