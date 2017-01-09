KARACHI: Two robbers were shot dead by a citizen here on Khalid Bin Waleed Road on Sunday night, according to SSP Jamshed Town Tahir Noorani.

Two citizens were also injured in cross firing. They were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

The SSP told that a citizen Abdur Rehman had come to the place for shopping when the dacoits attempted the robbery. Rehman, who was carrying a licensed weapon, opened fires on the robbers and killed both the robbers on the spot.

One of the robbers was identified as Agha Gul, an Afghan national said SSP Noorani.

He further said that the Police was investigating the incident.

0



0







Two dacoits shot dead by citizen in Karachi was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177701-Two-dacoits-shot-dead-by-citizen-in-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two dacoits shot dead by citizen in Karachi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177701-Two-dacoits-shot-dead-by-citizen-in-Karachi.