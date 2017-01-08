KARACHI: Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The elections for office bearers of PPP and PPPP were held at Bilawal House Karachi on January 07 and January 08 respectively.

According to the statement issued here, Asif Ali Zardari was elected as President PPP Parliamentarians, Farhatullah Babar as Secretary General, Saleem Mandviwalla as Finance Secretary and Moula Bux Chandio as Secretary Information.

The elections of PPPP were held by the election body comprising Farooq H. Naek convener, Taj Haider member and Sardar Ali Khan member.

All the office bearers were elected for a period of 4 years.



Also, election for office bearers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was held on 7th January 2017 at Bilawal House Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as Chairman, Nayyar Bukhari as Secretary General, Haider Zaman Qureshi as Finance Secretary and Choudhary Manzoor Ahmed as Secretary Information.

The elections were held by the election body under its convener Fouzia Habib.

All the office bearers PPP were elected for a period of 4 years.

0



0







Zardari elected as President PPP-Parliamentarians, Bilawal Chairman PPP was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177691-Zardari-elected-as-President-PPP-Parliamentarians/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Zardari elected as President PPP-Parliamentarians, Bilawal Chairman PPP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177691-Zardari-elected-as-President-PPP-Parliamentarians.