Zardari elected as President PPP-Parliamentarians, Bilawal Chairman PPP
January 08, 2017
KARACHI: Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
The elections for office bearers of PPP and PPPP were held at Bilawal House Karachi on January 07 and January 08 respectively.
According to the statement issued here, Asif Ali Zardari was elected as President PPP Parliamentarians, Farhatullah Babar as Secretary General, Saleem Mandviwalla as Finance Secretary and Moula Bux Chandio as Secretary Information.
The elections of PPPP were held by the election body comprising Farooq H. Naek convener, Taj Haider member and Sardar Ali Khan member.
All the office bearers were elected for a period of 4 years.
Also, election for office bearers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was held on 7th January 2017 at Bilawal House Karachi.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as Chairman, Nayyar Bukhari as Secretary General, Haider Zaman Qureshi as Finance Secretary and Choudhary Manzoor Ahmed as Secretary Information.
The elections were held by the election body under its convener Fouzia Habib.
All the office bearers PPP were elected for a period of 4 years.