PM Shehbaz commends Ireland's decision to recognise Palestinian state

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and his Irish counterpart Simon Harris. — APP/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephone conversation with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris.

During the phone call, PM Shehbaz commended Irland’s recent decision to recognise the state of Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway have announced to formally recognise the Palestinian state next week, a move that drew fury from Israel.

The premier said Ireland’s decision would send a message of hope and solidarity to the innocent Palestinians, who were suffering Israel’s brutal atrocities.

“It would also go a long way in promoting the Palestine cause and would urge other countries to follow Ireland.”

The premier also felicitated PM Harris on his assumption of office. PM Shehbaz remarked lightheartedly that his youth and dynamism would bring major changes in Ireland.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan has always advocated that a two-state solution, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, is the only way to bring lasting peace to the Middle East.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people and lauded the decision of the ICJ to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah.

In a sigh of relief, the ICJ ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah city of the besieged Gaza enclave. The court in its ruling on the petition submitted by South Africa said the humanitarian situation in Gaza is disastrous.

PM Shehbaz also expressed the hope that the oppressed people of Kashmir would receive similar attention from the international community, as they too have been enduring a brutal occupation and denial of fundamental human rights for the last seven decades.

Meanwhile, PM Harris said that Ireland has taken a principled decision in consultation with other European allies because the extent of Israel's military action in Gaza could no longer be condoned in any way.

The Irish felt that this decision was necessary to promote normalisation in the occupied territories.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties between Pakistan and Ireland and expressed their common desire to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The PM lauded the Irish decision to open its resident mission in Pakistan and said that this new mission, along with Pakistan's mission in Dublin, would play a vital role in promoting bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

He also extended a cordial invitation to PM Harris to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.