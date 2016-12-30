RAHIM YAR KHAN: Two police officials were injured in a suicide bomb blast that took place in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to the DPO Zeeshan Asghar, police fired at a suspicious person, died as a result of the gunshots but not before blowing himself up. The bomb blast occurred outside the office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) located at Shafi Town.

A heavy contingent of police officials arrived in the area after the bomb blast took place. So far, no one has been reported dead due to the bomb blast. DPO Zeesjam Asghar further disclosed that the suicide bomber had been wearing joggers and a white burqa.

