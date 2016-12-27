ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notification on Tuesday declaring that Mufti Abdul Qavi has been suspended from the membership of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Sources claimed that the Mufti has also been stripped from other powers pertaining to religious affairs and Pakistan Madrassa Board. When selfies of slain model and social media personality Qandeel Baloch with Mufti Qavi were went viral, the federal government suspended Mufti Qavi's membership and the Ministry of Religious Affairs formed a committee to investigate the matter further.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs had advised Mufti Qavi to apologise in written for the incident, which he refused to do. The committee formed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs recommended that Qavi be suspended.

Qavi and Qandeel Baloch were embroiled in an ugly public spat in a couple of television shows after their pictures did the rounds on social media. Mufti Abdul Qavi had also been questioned by the police regarding Qandeel Baloch's murder.

