MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan waved to the cameras from their residence, appearing for the first time with their newborn publicly after the Bollywood actress gave birth to him on Tuesday.

Various fake pictures of Kareena Kapoor and her baby were doing the rounds on the internet, after news broke of her giving birth to a baby boy. With fans of both Kareena and Saif ecstatic at the news of Bollywood's powerhouse couple having a baby, many people wanted to see real pictures of the celebrity couple with their son.

On Friday, the proud parents posed with little Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi for the cameras from their Mumbai residence.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had earlier come under fire from various Twitter users after the name of the boy was announced. Here are some of the tweets which fumed at the powerhouse couple's choice of naming their child.

So far, the couple have not yet responded to the anger and fury they have encountered on Twitter. Kareena had hinted at a 'historic name' that the couple were contemplating, in an interview with actress Neha Dhupia, prior to Taimur's birth.

"Saif is a historian and would want a traditional old school name," Kareena had said.

