James Talarico defeats Ken Paxton in historic Texas Senate election upset

Democrat James Talarico has won the US Senate race in Texas, defeating Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in a historic upset that ends nearly four decades of Republican victories in the state.

Talarico, a Texas state representative, secured victory in one of the most closely watched and expensive contests of the 2026 US midterm elections.

The result marks the first time a Democrat has won a US Senate election in Texas since 1988, when Lloyd Bentsen was re-elected.

Talarico's victory represents a major political breakthrough for Democrats in a state that has long been a Republican stronghold.

His opponent, Paxton, entered the race facing controversy over his political and legal record.

The contest attracted significant national attention and spending, becoming the most expensive Senate race of the election cycle.

Texas has remained a difficult state for Democratic candidates in statewide elections, making the result particularly significant.