China's CCTV suspends La Liga broadcasts following Kylian Mbappé's Mao meme controversy
State broadcaster halts Spanish league coverage and sponsors cut ties following Real Madrid star's offensive online remarks
Chinese state television broadcaster China Media Group (CCTV) suspended live coverage and programming of La Liga matches following controversial remarks made by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.
The diplomatic and commercial fallout was triggered by a widely circulated online video clip in which the French forward laughed while discussing an internet meme that superimposed his face onto a portrait of Mao Zedong, referring to the historical figure with a critical term.
China's state broadcaster CCTV did not air a Real Madrid match on Sunday, despite the club's star striker Kylian Mbappé's apology for his "ill-judged" remarks on the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong.
Background:
Mbappé drew huge backlash after saying the meme "that makes [him] laugh the most" was the one in which his face is superimposed on a "Chinese dictator" resembling Mao.
CCTV's parent organization, said last Tuesday October 27 it would suspend broadcasts of Spanish football La Liga matches following the furore, which also led to Mbappé being dropped by several Chinese brands.
China's foreign ministry had said it took Mbappé's apology "seriously". Real Madrid and La Liga have also apologized.
Following widespread criticism, Mbappé, who reportedly made his remark about the meme on French talk show The Bridge, issued a public apology acknowledging that his comments were ill-judged and expressing regret for causing offense within Chinese communities.
Both Real Madrid and La Liga leadership released statements expressing deep regret and initiated diplomatic outreach to mend ties, though state television broadcasts of the league have faced extended disruptions as regulators evaluate the situation.
The Chinese media group had earlier demanded apologies from the three parties, calling them "an absolute prerequisite" for moving past the incident.
It has acknowledged the apologies, but has not commented on how long the broadcast blackout will last.
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