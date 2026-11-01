Anthropic is stopping Claude from copying existing video games: Here’s why
Anthropic has proposed a new rule banning Claude code from recreating existing video games
In a major update, Anthropic may be discreetly intervening to curb the surge of AI-generated game remakes that have hit the video game industry in the last few months which have fostered a wave of user-generated content with creators replicating classic and upcoming titles for either recreation or monetization.
Dev's report showed that Claude refused perfectly legitimate tasks, including reverse-engineering, and debugging their own projects. The key problem is that Claude failed to make a distinction between someone trying to copy a commercial game and a developer working on their own software. In addition, Anthropic’s Addly Osmani validated the new restrictions and affirmed the company would persist in optimizing them.
Earlier, US technology firm Anthropic announced that during a periodic vulnerability assessment, its Claude models accessed the internet and breached the live systems of three real-world organizations.
The technology firm asserted that its artificial intelligence models hacked into the systems belonging to three organizations during a cybersecurity test due to an error that gave them online connectivity.
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