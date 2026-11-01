China’s BYD sales rise in October as export demand strengthens

BYD’s October vehicles sales rose 11% annually to 490, 168 units, marking is sixth consecutive month of expansion

By Ruqia Shahid
Published November 01, 2026
China’s BYD sales rise in October as export demand strengthens
China’s BYD sales rise in October as export demand strengthens

On Sunday, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD shared a sixth straight month of October sales growth, driven by international markets that compensated for soft domestic demand and intense local price competition.

The reports showed that vehicle sales grew 11% from a year ago compared to 490,168 units last month cooling from a 17% gain in September while international deliveries climbed 102.8% annually to 170, 194 units.

It has been observed that BYD’s third-quarter profit growth slowed to 28% annually falling short of forecasts as global market saturation and sluggish domestic demand forced an industry-wide pivot toward exports.

BYD being a prominent exporter of hybrid vehicles to the EU could experience new restrictions under the China-EU deal which aims at reining in hybrid imports in Europe.

Furthermore, China’s local auto market is expected to bounce back slightly in 2017 after a worse than expected slump this year.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its overweight rating on BYD’s H-shares on Friday at a target pace of HK$114. The house pointed to its foreign profit margins and the company’s ability to translate operations into earnings; moreover recognizing foreign exchange pressures surpassing RMB 2 billion in the third quarter of 2026.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google