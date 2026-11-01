Irish Olympian and European 1,500m champion Ciara Mageean dies at 34 after cancer battle

Irish athlete and European 1,500 metres champion Ciara Mageean passed away at the age of 34 following a battle with cancer.

A statement on Mageean's Instagram account said, "at 6:30 a.m. this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones."

"A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed."

The Irish athlete announced in July 2025 that she had been diagnosed with the disease.

Irish Olympian and European 1,500m champion Ciara Mageean dies at 34 after cancer battle

Mageen's athletic legacy:

Mageean, hailing from Portaferry, County Down, was widely celebrated as one of Ireland's most accomplished middle-distance runners.

Her career highlights included winning the 1,500m gold medal at the European Athletics Championships in Rome in 2024, claiming earlier European Championship bronze (2016) and silver (2022) medals, earning silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and proudly representing Ireland as a two-time Olympian.

She also held multiple Irish national records, spanning the 800m, 1,000m, 1,500m, and the mile.

Following the news of her passing, heartfelt tributes have poured in from across the sports world and political figures in Ireland, remembering her not only for her incredible athletic achievements and fierce determination on the track, but also for her warmth, courage, and the profound grace she showed throughout her illness.