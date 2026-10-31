Barcelona keep January transfer door open as Tottenham defender tops shortlist
Barcelona could sign two defenders in the January transfer period
Barcelona could consider bringing in a full-back when the mid-season window opens with Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro developing into the primary choice parallel to the club’s pursuit of a central defender.
Currently it is known that a new central defender continues to be the primary target for Hansi Flick whose defensive options have been affected by injuries to Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.
However, Barcelona’s recruitment strategies may broaden to include a full-back acquisition particularly after consecutive losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
Barcelona’s primary defensive recruitment plans for the previous summer included securing a center-back and a supplementary full-back in addition to Joao Cancelo. The club was unable to implement their entire scheme because the anticipated departures did not materialize leaving Flick to deal with the defensive options available at his disposal.
Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin the sole available center-backs in the squad, Flick has had restricted options when choosing his defensive line.
Nonetheless, the financial circumstances are central to that assessment as Barcelona would first need to raise funds through player departures allowing the football operations department to finalize a deal while maintaining strict fiscal neutrality.
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